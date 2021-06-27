Think about Mazda 3 and immediately you are reminded of those aggressive and at the same time sinuous lines that brought Kodo Design to the road, reaffirming the ability of the Hiroshima brand to create unique models able to differentiate themselves from the crowd. The Japanese brand, however, wanted to dare more, also introducing the Mazda 3 Sedan on the Italian market, the protagonist of our test drive today: an elegant sedan that does not give up its style while offering an important alternative to customers in terms of space and versatility.

The differences compared to the traditional five-door version are few, even if the first differences can already be found in the dimensions. The sedan version in fact adds 20 centimeters more, reaching 4 meters and 66 cm in length while the width is 1.80 meters and the height stops at 1.44 meters. Observing the shapes, however, it can be seen how once again the harmonic lines manage to hide the dimensions well at first glance, with the increase in length which instead translates into greater habitability. It is a Sedan that knows how to meet the needs of the market, intercepting that niche that does not want a station wagon or even an SUV. Entering the passenger compartment you can easily realize how much space is available while during the loading phase you can appreciate the 450-liter boot capacity (which become 1,138 when the rear seats are folded down), with the access point to the compartment that makes loading and unloading operations easy. Returning to the exterior for a moment, the chrome on the grille accentuates the elegant soul of the Mazda 3 Sedan, further differentiating it from the traditional five-door version.

The driving position is confirmed as ergonomic and the wraparound dashboard makes the experience behind the wheel immersive even with an environment built in the wake of the “less is more” philosophy. Amenities include the ability to choose Pure White leather upholstery for the top of the range equipment, compared to the classic Black leather. The steering is always very precise and direct, with a perfect setting for everyday driving, especially for those who use the Mazda 3 Sedan in the city. Here the Japanese sedan knows how to move well despite its size and after taking measurements with practice, you will find that managing the dimensions of the Hiroshima Sedan it’s simpler than you can imagine. The protagonist of our test is the mild-hybrid with 122 HP Skyactiv G, an engine that all in all gives the right thrust and allows you to drive even on long-distance roads without worries. The manual shifting is smooth and still conveys that nice analog feel that engages while driving.

The new Mazda 3 Sedan is declined in three productions with three petrol engines, all hybrid: Executive with 122 bhp Mazda M Hybrid Skyactiv-G engine, available with manual gearbox only, Exceed with 150 bhp Mazda M Hybrid Skyactiv-G engine, available with manual and automatic gearbox and finally in Exclusive version with 186 HP Mazda M Hybrid Skyactiv-X engine available with manual and automatic gearbox. The price list of Mazda 3 Sedan starts at 26,800 Euros for the 2.0 version with 122 HP Skyactiv-G in Executive trim and goes up to 33,500 euros for the 2.0 with Skyactiv-X in Exclusive trim.