They still exist, cars that boast engine sound and analogue instruments, a thick gearshift lever and leather seats. As a fastback, the Mazda 3 also thrives on its outsider charm.

When it comes to driving, the Mazda 3 offers home cooking in the best sense of the word. Image: Helge Jepsen

GThere are around a million electric cars on German roads. According to politics, the future belongs to you. But the customer doesn't go along with it the way Habeck and Co imagine. Petrol and diesel engines remain in demand and popular. But anyone who works with cars for a living now often drives electric, so it's a relief when a Mazda 3 suddenly appears on the test car schedule. This is still an old-school car, there is no electric or plug-in model and no diesel versions either. Instead, petrol engines with compression ignition (similar to a diesel) and cylinder deactivation. Mazda is known for its special routes, in the electric MX-30 a Wankel engine now extends the range, we will report. But now to the Mazda 3. It is in the Golf class; it is traditionally the core of the brand, although other models have long been selling better.

We get in, press the start button. You can hear an engine! Wonderful. We had almost forgotten that sound. Through the adjustable steering wheel you can see analog instruments, with the speedometer in the middle being digitally animated, the tachometer on the left and the display for the tank content and engine temperature on the right are analog-analog. The speedometer can be changed to plain numbers, and there is a second fuel gauge with the range.