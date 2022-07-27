Dhe people of small cars are threatened with extinction. Further tightening emissions regulations are making combustion engines unprofitable, and raw materials that are becoming cheaper as hoped are not causing deterrent price tags on electric cars. The future will show how the dilemma can be solved, in the here and now there are still a few models on offer, fortunately for customers who are budgeting tightly. One of those worth considering is the Toyota Yaris, voted Car of the Year 2021 for a reason. It’s not a bad choice Mazda has made, albeit an unusual and somewhat confusing one.

The Mazda 2 is a well-established small car with a typical design and as far as conventional drive technology. Apparently, the development budget was too tight for the now popular design for even more economy. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a Toyota Yaris with a Mazda nameplate.

Technically, it therefore offers the well-known full hybrid with a robust three-cylinder petrol engine, 1.5 liters displacement, 116 system hp and continuously variable automatic. Everything is done well, with the option of rolling a few hundred meters electrically and giving support to the combustion engine. This succeeds often and harmoniously in everyday life, which is mostly shaped by the city.









The 4 meter short Mazda drives light-footedly, swims in and out of the 30 zone and arouses the feeling of being underpowered only during acceleration and overtaking. The furnishings are sober without appearing insipid, solid workmanship is a matter of honor in the donor’s house as well as in that of the recipient. The comfortable seating position is also not commonplace in this category, even taller candidates find their place at the steering wheel. Of course, it’s a little narrower at the back, and in the trunk, which is sufficient to such an extent, a step gets in the way when the seats are folded down.

We find the Mazda 2 to be a pleasant companion, especially since it drives up well equipped except for the unfortunately missing navigation system, even including noble ingredients such as ambient lighting, steering wheel heating, automatic air conditioning and reversing camera, the image of which is very crispy. It is also cheaper than the Yaris, but the pleasure is not cheap. For the test car 29,000 euros would be due. A lot of technology costs money. The reward for the effort: only 4.1 liters consumption on average. And a six-year guarantee.





