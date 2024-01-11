The Mazda 2 is a likeable small car with class and relies on proven concepts instead of electronic bells and whistles. If you like nostalgia, this is the right place.

FWas everything better before? Of course not, modern cars are safer, more comfortable and more economical than their predecessors at the end of the last century. Of course, a lot has been improved in terms of operation since then. The slider and finger fumbling elements in particular owe more to the spirit of the times and probably also to the need to save money than to functional achievements. If you like nostalgic feelings or are too young to know what things used to be like, you can sit in the Mazda 2. It drives like the ultra-modern version of a small car from that era.

In the middle of the driver display is a large, round tachometer, and the inevitable on-board computer plays a secondary role. Today, a car cannot do without a central screen; the one in the Mazda with the higher trim level Homura Aka is really small and looks as if it could extend out like a plexiglass pane in front of the driver. It doesn't respond when you press your finger on it.