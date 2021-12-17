The full hybrid version of the Japanese B-segment sedan can be ordered. In dealerships in March, very low fuel consumption and a consistent technology package for the category

The Mazda 2 Hybrid B-segment compact sedan, model 2022, can be ordered in Italy, pending its arrival in dealerships in March. This is the third engine variant for this model. Full hybrid type in collaboration with Toyota, joins the 90 Hp mild hybrid to the 75 Hp petrol-only version. The turnkey list prices start at € 20,300.

Mazda 2 Hybrid 2022: engine, consumption and emissions – Full hybrid engine, then. The Mazda 2 integrates the 1.5 three-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for a system output of 116 hp, 0-100 acceleration in 9.7 seconds and 175 km / h of top speed. But what matters most in this case is consumption. The combined Wltp cycle data indicates 3.8-4 l / 100 km, alongside CO2 emissions of 87-93 g / km (with 15 or 16-inch diameter wheels, respectively). The 0.76 kWh battery weighs just 20.7 kg and is located under the rear seats; it is therefore able to drive the vehicle even in electric mode only, an obvious advantage in urban centers.

Mazda 2 Hybrid 2022: equipment and prices – The entry level of the Mazda 2 Hybrid is called Pure and the turnkey list price starts at € 20,300. The standard equipment includes automatic climate control, 7-inch central touch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. The intermediate set-up is called Agile, price 22,350 euros. Among the additional equipment we point out rear electric windows, 15-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touch central display, rear view camera and door opening with smart key. The top-of-the-range set-up is called Select, starting at 25,900 euros. Highlights are the 16-inch alloy wheels, the tinted rear windows, the head-up display, then ambient LED lighting and wireless charging for smartphones. Until March 31, 2022, for those who choose Mazda Advantage financing, the Best Choice program is free, offering the first two scheduled maintenance coupons.

Mazda 2 Hybrid driver safety and assistance – The Mazda 2 Hybrid 2022 received the highest score in EuroNcap’s crash tests, i.e. 5 stars. For the market segment to which it belongs, it has a robust package of driver assistance systems as standard: urban emergency braking, even at night and near intersections, with pedestrian and cyclist detection; adaptive cruise control; lane maintenance; emergency steering; road sign recognition; driver fatigue warning. Depending on the equipment, rear crossing traffic monitoring with emergency braking and the head-up display can also be provided.

December 17 – 2:31 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Mazda #Hybrid #prices #compact