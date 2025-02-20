In another chapter of the soap opera in which the fight that LaLiga Professional Spanish Soccer is being carried out against piracy in the issuance of the matches, it is now one of the services affected by the indiscriminate blockages of the agency chaired by Javier Thebes who plans to denounce the competition for having taken “illegal measures.”

To put this story context, you have to return a few months ago when Javier Tebas announced that from LaLiga they were going to take all possible measures to block and Prohibit all links, platforms and IPTVs that broadcast soccer matches in pirate.

With the justice on his side, LaLig indiscriminate block against any IPTV or service that could issue these pirate contents.

The approach they have taken has shown to be effective, because they have managed to close several websites that were used by thousands of users to hack football, however, along the way They have also taken other websites that did not breach any law and that they had paid for the issues of issuance of the parties.

This is because LaLiga accused platforms like Google or cloudflare to be “accomplices” of these illegalities for being the channels from where pirates broadcast these matches, and as a consequence in recent weeks the pages used by these services have suffered Interferences, cuts and other problems to users who had paid to see football or even other content that had nothing to do.

Cloudflare is a cybersecurity company that offers services to improve the performance and safety of websites and applications. It acts as an intermediary between the visitor and the server, accelerating the load of the pages, protecting them from malicious attacks and blocking unwanted traffic, so It offers a legal service and it is the users who commit illegality.

Even so, LaLiga has pointed them out as guilty, but as the lawyer Javier A. Master, The actions of said agency are not entirely legaland as we have just known, Cloudflare has just denounced LaLiga for trying “wrong to address the problem of illegal broadcasts.”

In the statement they call these as “A clumsy and ineffective approach which has prevented millions of users from accessing thousands of websites without any relation to these activities “where they end up saying that “LaLiga’s actions are a clear threat to the open internet. Cloudflare today presented an incident of nullity against that sentence, in order to establish that the disproportionate LaLiga blocking measures are illegal. “

From LaLiga they have responded alleging that they have tried several times to collaborate with Cloudflare in the fight against piracy and that these They have not wanted to claim “unlikely and incoherent” excuses “at the same time that they deny that they perform massive and indiscriminate contents. This body confirms that He will continue with his commitment against audiovisual fraud and take the relevant measures to achieve it.