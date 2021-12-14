Mazayna Madinat Zayed (the third station) at the Al Dhafra Festival in its 15th session began receiving camel convoys participating in the local races and purebred hybrids for the category of offspring, as its competitions will continue until December 23, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander The Armed Forces, organized by the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee.

Owners of camels from the UAE and the Arab Gulf countries flocked, since the early morning, to the Mazayna Madinat Zayed site in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to bring the camels participating in the runs to the Mazayna nets, in preparation for their presentation to the medical committees, sorting and arbitration, amid commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures in place. On the Mazayna website, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The camels participating in the local Al-Haqiqat and Al-Asayel races will start this morning by entering Shabok for the overnight, and their results will be announced on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the results of the local races will be announced, among the seven runs for the Sheriya and the Talad for the camels of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and the sons of the tribes, 65 valuable prizes have been allocated to them.

The camel auctions at the Al Dhafra Festival are witnessing a major expansion in its 15th session within the camel auctions season in Abu Dhabi.

• The entry of local camels and purebred hybrids to the category of mufaarid.. and today the category of truths.



