Shouting “The INE is not touched!”, dozens of Mazatlecos participated in the second massive demonstration to reject Plan B of the electoral reform promoted by the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Promoted for several weeks throughout the country, the demonstration managed to bring together people related to politics in Mazatlán, former municipal and state officials, and also businessmen.

At the state level, Mazatlán also appeared as one of the cities where there is opposition to the reform that is intended to be carried out National Electoral Institute, since it is argued that if it materializes, democracy would be at risk. According to what has been said, there would be no transparent, equitable and trustworthy elections. The citizens who showed their support for the electoral institute have already done their thing, we just need to wait if the Judicial power of the Federation invalidates Plan B or approves it.

It seems that the mayor of Mazatlan, Édgar González, seeks immediate results from his officials, and whoever is not in the conditions is dismissing them. This Monday, a department director will leave the municipal payroll. He will be the third in a week, because according to what he said, days ago an administrative worker from Public Security and the deputy director of Ecology were fired. The adjustments, he said, are to provide a better service to the public. In this context, the manager of the JumapamJorge González, and the director of Municipal Public Services, Karla Camacho, should put their ‘beards to soak’ because in the city there are services that are still deficient and are in charge of these two officials.

And since all dismissed workers must be compensated in accordance with the law, the City of Mazatlan it has disbursed almost 4 million pesos from the treasury in little more than three months of government to liquidate 148 employees. According to the mayor, the changes will continue to make services in the city more efficient.

The scarcity is hitting the Mazatlecos hard, because no matter how much they stretch the salary, it is not enough to buy the food they require in the week or fortnightly. And it is that people now have to manage not to stop buying the sacred foods, which are part of the basic basket. Citizens now have to get together with other members of the family to make purchases through cooperation, because only in this way can they face the high prices of food. Another option that the population has is to cut spending, because if they previously bought a kilo of meat, now they only buy 250 grams.

Those who anticipate a good harvest season are the bean producers in rural Mazatlán. The good weather helped this legume develop in good weather and have the quality that the markets demand. However, due to the lack of government support and wineries, they will have to sell their seeds to opportunists, who buy them at low prices and which reduces their profits. Now no one knows who he works for. In these conditions are the farmers in the south of the state.

