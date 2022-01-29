Sinaloa.- While the Health authority justifies the increase in active patients to the update of federal guidelines, which previously considered people with the virus to have this status for seven days, and now changes to 14 from the first day of contagion, Mazatlecos the leap from one day to the next is frightening.

Fear of more infections

There were 244 patients for Covid-19 in the municipality of Mazatlan and rose to 1,099. This worries the inhabitants of the port.

Luisa Gamboa stressed that the Ómicron variant is so contagious that everyone in her family got sick in the second week of January. The grocery store was closed because three of the eight people who live there were “knocked down” by a cough.

They went to Social Security and after several hours they were given a box of paracetamol and a mask. This did not help. It was necessary to go to private consultation.

There they were given cough syrup and other drugs that helped in their recovery, Luisa explained. He added that in the Salvador Allende neighborhood, in almost all the houses by their home, one to three people have become ill and many do not go to the consultation, they are cases of Covid-19 that are not recorded.

The demand

In a tour of the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS), the request for consultation is high, although the care is more agile, explained Mónica Sánchez. The physician’s assistant enters groups of eight patients and quickly leaves with disability and medications.

The lady indicated that she was surprised by the figures given by the Ministry of Health of active patients with coronavirus.

More than a thousand is a very high number and “the end of the virus is not in sight,” Monica added. While Felipe Estrada, who has his father-in-law hospitalized for Covid-19, pointed out his fear of contagions that are unstoppable.

“But it seems that the authorities do not want to see it and continue to think of the party as the carnival. It is true that one lives from tourism, however, health must come first,” he said.

The Data

Justification

The Health authority explains that those people who last 14 days from the first day of starting symptoms by Covid-19 will be taken as active cases. Once this period has expired, they are considered recovered. Before it was seven days.