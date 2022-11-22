The mayor of Mazatlan Edgar González Zatarain estimates that for next year the expenditure budget will exceed three billion pesos, with which the City hall would have economic solvency to start the various social projects that his predecessor was left to owe, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres.

Mazatlecos do not forget that the so-called Chemist Benítez prioritized public investment in works in the tourist area, relegating neighborhoods and communities, whose inhabitants ended up disapproving him and demanding that he be brought to impeachment.

The substitute mayor seems to have every intention of prioritizing work of a social nature that the Mazatlecos crave so much.

It would be fair for it to be so, since at this time the deficiencies in the various utilities spring up everywhere due to the indifference of other governments that saw more for their interests than for helping the people that led them to the mayor’s office.

