The expressions of joy at the experience of experiencing a total solar eclipse They have not stopped among the tourists who came to Mazatlán expressly to be part of this astronomical event. And of the locals, not to mention, many stayed in their homes and from the roof, outside their house or from the terrace they witnessed an event that will not be repeated in Sinaloa for approximately 300 years.

The municipal and state authorities deployed did not report serious incidents, traffic jams or slow traffic in areas near the eclipse, but around 200,000 people did gather along the boardwalk.

For a few hours, the Mazatlecos forgot about the lack of water in some neighborhoods and the serious drainage problems in a large part of the city. Yesterday was a party on the boardwalk, in which if not everyone attended, everyone was part of it from their home or work.