Philadelphia, United States.– Mazatlán’s dream in the Leagues Cup ended in the Quarterfinals, eliminated by Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout.

This is how the dark horse said goodbye to this edition of the tournament, having barely managed to salvage a 1-1 draw in regular time despite having a numerical advantage on the field throughout the second half.

After failing to take advantage of their extra man, the Gunners lacked forcefulness from the penalty spot and fell victim to goalkeeper Andre Blake, who stopped two penalties to seal the 4-3 victory and give the MLS team a pass to the Semifinals.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team lacked intensity at various times during the match, especially after the controversial expulsion of Tai Baribo, who in the same play received a double yellow card for two innocent clashes with Mazatlan players before a corner kick at the end of the first half.

Philadelphia was the team that responded immediately after being left with one man less, opening the scoring with a goal from Mikael Uhre, at 45+3′.

More due to the inertia of losing than to any real improvement in football, the Cañoneros went forward to try to tie the game, finding their reward in an isolated play that culminated in a header into the net by Alonso Escoboza, at 59′.

Although they had two more opportunities, including a shot that hit the crossbar, Mazatlán was unable to find the second goal and avoid penalties, an instance in which they were eliminated and left América momentarily as the only representative of Liga MX in the Leagues Cup.

The Union will play for a place in the Final against the Columbus Crew.