The ‘Creme et Creme’ business of the country will meet in the port of Mazatlan. Tomorrow, Thursday, there will be a private meeting of 28 state secretaries of Economy, the host will be the head of the sector in Sinaloa, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, and the guest of honor will be the federal official, Tatiana Clouthier.

Likewise, on Friday, the Industrial Development forum will be held at the MIC in Mazatlan, where speakers of the stature of Fernanda Guarro, general director of 3M;

Guillermo Almada, CEO of Amazon Mexico; Jorge Luis Torres, Vice President of Operations for FedEx in Mexico, to name a few. In addition, it will be the presentation of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America.

They tell us that 100 attendees are expected for the forum, including businessmen from the ‘Creme et Creme’ At the national level, all the speakers and 28 state Economy Secretaries have been confirmed. Javier Gaxiola Coppel, who will shine before his political boss, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, was at that level.

Friday’s program for the “Industrial MX” forum is that it will have three panels, Integration of Value Chains in North America; Infrastructure of the Future for Economic Development; and the presentation of the CAF, Development Bank of Latin America.

Participating in the first panel will be the Secretary of the Federal Economy, Tatiana Clouthier; the president of Mexico and Global Operations of Navistar, Bernardo Valenzuela; as well as the CEO of 3M, Fernanda Guarro; and as moderator, the president of Grupo Prodensa, Emilio Cadena.

In the second block, there will be Guillermo Almada, general director of Amazon Mexico; Jorge Luis Torres, Vice President of Operations for FedEx in Mexico; Paola Núñez, head logistics Retail and supply Chain Holcim; and the moderator will be Alicia Salgado, journalist from the economic area.

In the presentation of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, the corporate manager of Countries, Emilio Uquillas Freire; the regional manager for Mexico-Central America, Rene Orellana; and the Country Executive, Eduardo Angostini.

So, first of all, all the participants of the Industrial Development forum that will be inaugurated by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya in the company of the Federal Economy Secretary, Tatiana Clouthier; the president of AMSDE, Carlos Alberto García; the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez; and the organizer, Javier Gaxiola from State Economy. Very attentive.

Outstanding. The one who put the “bell on the cat” was the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, yesterday he raised political controversy by pointing out that it was necessary to disappear the National Electoral Institute. This in reference to the electoral initiative of President López Obrador.

Among the justification of the Chemist Benítez is that there should be a new electoral institute where the citizen can demand the removal of those who are not giving results. He added that the current INE has already completed its life cycle and has lost confidence. So the support for the electoral reform of the National Executive is total.

For the approval of AMLO’s electoral reform, they occupy two thirds of the Chamber of Deputies, so it is very complicated because the opposition bloc is very united and it is very possible that it will be rejected like the recent electricity reform. Luis Guillermo Benítez sees that with lobbying it can be achieved.

Political Memory. “Getting together is a start; staying together is progress; working together is a success”: Henry Ford.