Mazatlan.- With his sights set on breaking the negative inertia of being in the basement, with five losses in five games, Mazatlán FC has the complicated test of facing the MX League champion: Los Tuzos del Pachuca. In a duel agreed for this Thursday, o’clock at 8:00 p.m. at the Kraken stadium.

Once again, the board of the Cañoneros knows how important the support of the fans is, which is why they put up promotions for access to these matches. Ladies and children will pay only 49 pesos, to experience the soccer party with the air of Carnival in the house of the Gunners.

Pachuca comes to this match with a good start to the tournament, as it has 13 points, With four wins, one draw and one loss in their start, in their last match they equaled a goal at the Hidalgo stadium, against Chivas, in a round-trip and high-paced commitment.

Precisely, cutting the rhythm and intensity of the Tuzos will be a great test for Rubén Omar Romano and his teambut above all what they will seek the most is to avoid defensive errors that have them as the weakest defense in the tournament with 16 goals against.

Rubén Omar Romano is expected to make a couple of changes to his lineup regarding the game against Bravos de Juárez.

Mazatlán is already in the zone of fines by quotient, where it is the 16th place, and it has Xolos, which is the 17th, already five points away. Its closest rival is Necaxa, which is up by five percentage units. At the moment, Romano’s main objective is to get the Sinaloans out of the fines zone and for this he must start adding points anyway.

For this match, Mazatlán could recover at least a couple of players, Eduar Bello would return to the call, after overcoming his injury, while Roberto Meraz left behind his expulsion against América, which cost him a couple of suspension games.

For his part, Nicolas Benedetti and Marco Fabián are doubtful, but they could return to the squad.