Next Saturday, September 30, Tigers visit to Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadium for Matchday 10 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Before this commitment, the U of Nuevo León has an important mission on Wednesday, September 27 when it seeks a new title on its path. The cats will be measured at Los Angeles FC of the MLS in it BMO Stadium for him Champions Cup 2023. If he wins the trophy, it will be the second he accumulates. Before that, the university students gave Los Incomparables a joy by beating 3-0 against Striped in it Royal Classiccelebrated on Volcanowith a doublet from the French André-Pierre Gignac and a target Diego Lainez to add 17 points and be third.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros lost to Atlético San Luis last Friday by a score of 3-2 despite the Ivorian’s double Ake Loba. In the same way as the royals, the purple ones first have a meeting against Chivas in it Akron Stadiumin an early duel on Date 11. For now they are second to last in the general table with seven units.
When? Saturday, September 30
Place: Mazatlan Sinaloa
Stadium: Kraken
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: Aztec 7
Streaming: www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
The purple team showed well against the Potosinos, but that was not enough for them to win or draw, which is why the Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo He assured that his team deserved more, and that their main problem was their offensive forcefulness.
“The players came out with heart, regardless of the result. We have worked, and always, as throughout the entire semester, we are missing something to achieve victory. To win you have to be forceful, San Luis did it that way, they had four finishes and scored three goals. We scored the goals when we were in the most disarray, we had very little control of the game and those two goals came, it happened to us last week with Cruz Azul and we should not give the opponent an advantage, because with those details the games will go away.”exclaimed the European.
Goalie: Hugo González
Defenses: Luis Olivas, Facundo Almada, Francisco Venegas, Bryan Colula
Midfielders: Nicolás Benedetti, José Esquivel, Jefferson Intriago
Forwards: Aké Loba, Yoel Barcenas, Eduard Bello
Substitutes: Jair Díaz, Raúl Camacho, Sergio Flores, Luis Amarilla, David Colman, Ramiro Árciga, Gabriel López, José Madueña, Ventura Alvarado, Ricardo Gutiérrez
After the victory in the Royal Classicthe technician Stripedthe Argentinian Fernando Ortizminimized the triumph of the cats, exclaiming that they did not deserve to win, so the Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi He did not remain silent.
“I think that because of the quality, although they are tough, I think that the team came out plugged in, committed, with determination and I think it was shown that the players who are historic, achieved certain things in terms of record, goals, participation, it was shown that by They are something historical and they are leaving an important mark, they are references, winners and that makes us feel privileged to be in this club”stressed the strategist.
“We believe that this victory is an important moment and more so because of the rival that we face, but for what is to come, it is an important moment, the points are very important, in the middle we have a final, that sequence allows us to get points for the rating. Having won today allows us to add three by three, we are on the right track, we continue adding and getting ready”he finished.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Jesús Angulo, Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro
Midfielders: Diego Laínez, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Javier Aquino
Forwards: Sebastián Córdova, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Juan Vigón, Diego Reyes, Nico Ibáñez, Sebastián Fierro, Marcelo Flores, Carlos Rodríguez, Eduardo Tercero, Jesús Garza, Fernando Ordóñez, Fernando González, Raymundo Fulgencio
Mazatlán 1-3 Tigres
