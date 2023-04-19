Next Friday, April 21, Rayados visits Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadium for Day 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the intention of returning to the path of victory after two consecutive setbacks.
After falling against America On Date 14, Monterrey wanted to leave the bitter pill behind, however, on Matchday 15 they succumbed again, since they were overcome 2-1 by Saints Lagoon in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium. The Argentine nationalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori advanced to minute 20, then his countryman Juan Brunetta equaled the cards at 23 ‘. For 40’, El Mellizo was sent off for complaining to the referee, while the Colombian Harold Preciado He sealed the victory by converting from the penalty spot at 90’+4′. In addition to this, the goalkeeper Luis Cardenas He also came off the exchange after a crash that caused him to fracture his nose and face. Despite the defeat, La Pandilla is still at the top of the general table with 34 points.
In the case of the Cañoneros, they could not take advantage of the support of their public either, being defeated 1-2 by Xolos of Tijuanawith a double from the Argentine Alexis Canelowhile the local goal came from an own goal from Jair Diaz. With this, the purple team remains at the bottom of the table with just seven units, being the only one eliminated from the championship so far.
Date: Friday, April 21
Location: Mazatlan Sinaloa
Stadium: Kraken
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Aztec Sports
Online streaming: https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes
MAZATLAN: 0 wins
STRIPED: 3 wins
TIES: 2 draws
MAZATLAN: PGPPP
STRIPED: PPGGG
After having fallen before Xolosthe Argentine coach Ruben Omar Romano He regretted the defeat because it was at home, without going into details against the arbitration, since there were two penalties in favor of the rival that gave victory.
“I think that the team beyond some mistakes we made, a large part played well, they scored two penalties, the first one was not, first Canelo ironed and then Facundo Almada arrived, but the team knew what they had to do, but the The team did not have an arrival from the rival and we could not keep the zero, before the penalty they had not made any. We have to get two consecutive results, today was the game, but every time we make mistakes we lose the game”he expressed.
“This is football and if we can show how to play on a difficult pitch, we can. There are two more finals left for us and we can’t do anything and think about Monterrey”he added.
Goalie: Ricardo Gutierrez
Defenses: Nestor Vidrio (C), Oswaldo Alanis, Facundo Almada
Midfielders: Roberto Meraz, Andrés Montaño, Francisco Venegas, and Jorge Padilla.
Forwards: Nicolás Benedetti, Yoel Bárcenas, Miguel Sansores
Banking: Emilio Sánchez, Efraín Orona, Omar Moreno, Raúl Camacho, Eduard Bello, Ariel Nahuelpán, Enrique Cedillo, Gilberto Adame, Nicolás Vikonis, David Colman
for the clash against MazatlanMonterrey could have more casualties in addition to Funes Moriwell Jesus Gallardo and Victor Guzman they were called by the Mexican team to face this Wednesday USAso they would arrive on time, so Victor Manuel Vucetich I could give them rest. One that is contemplated to rest is the Paraguayan captain celso ortizsince he has been a starter throughout the tournament.
On the other hand, the Chilean sebastian vegas He asked the fans for calm due to the bad results of these two weeks, since he denied that it is something to worry about, because it is better for that to happen now than in the league.
“There are little things to improve, we are calm, we are still at the forefront of the tournament and we know that it is better for it to happen to us now than for it to happen to us at another time. It is something to pay attention to because they are two games lost, but good things have been done throughout the season to lose confidence and fill your head with ideas that are not “declared the defender.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina (C)
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo, Ponchito González
Forwards: Maxi Meza, Rodrigo Aguirre, and German Berterame.
Banking: Fernando Hernández, Omar Govea, Víctor Guzmán, Duván Vergara, Jesús Gallardo, Iván Tona, Celso Ortiz, Joao Rojas, Luis Sánchez, Axel Grijalva.
Mazatlan will go out to kill himself, while striped will be without some starting pieces, so the purple team will probably be able to take advantage of it. However, it is difficult to bet on a victory for the locals, since La Pandilla will not want to add a third consecutive defeat two weeks after the end of the regular season.
Forecast: Mazatlan 2-2 Rayados
