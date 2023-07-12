Next Friday the match between Mazatlán and Monterrey will be played. On paper, the wide favorite to take the three points is the royal team, however, in soccer nothing is written, and the Mazatlecos will seek to end the predictions.
The Mazatlán team has not been able to win so far in Apertura 2023, where it has two points. In the most recent game, they drew 1-1 against Tuzos del Pachuca, ranking 12th in the competition.
For its part, Rayados de Monterrey has 4 units in the semester, which is the result of a tie and a victory. Last weekend they beat Atlas by the slightest difference with a goal from Stefan Medina.
You can enjoy the game through the signal aztec tv.
Mazatlan: González, Colula, Almada, Néstor Vidrio, Díaz, Intriago, Flores, Meráz, Bello, Amarilla and Alan Medina.
Monterrey: Andrada, Medina, Moreno, Vegas, Aguirre, Ortíz, González, Cortizo, Meza, Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Nicolás Vikonis leaves the team
One of the most outstanding goalkeepers in Mexican soccer in recent tournaments is Nicolás Vikonis. The goal stopped being an element of Mazatlán, a team that reported the player’s departure through their social networks.
Monterrey’s coach, Fernando Ortíz, was not entirely happy despite having won the three points against Atlas, highlighting that the team is far behind.
“The team gets further back than I like. We saw, from minute sixty, where the boys have, I don’t know if the habit, or feel comfortable from midfield forward. We put all offensive changes to go forward and, on the contrary, they went backwards; So, it is a process where they have to understand where we are always going to look for the second goal and not go back to where they feel comfortable. No, I do not like”he detailed.
Mazatlan 0-1 Monterey.
