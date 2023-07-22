Next Tuesday, July 25, Mazatlan FC FC Juárez is measured in the Q2 Stadiumfrom Austin, Texas, for their duel corresponding to Day 2 of the South Group 1where they share a sector with the austin fc. This will be the debut of Bravos, after they rested on the first date, while the gunboats and the Oak trees They will meet on July 21.
Date: Tuesday, July 25
location: Austin, Texas
Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: ViX
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
MAZATLAN: 2 wins
JUAREZ: 2 wins
TIES: 1 tie
MAZATLAN: PEEPP
JUAREZ: GEGPE
Unfortunately for the Mazatlan team, they will lose the rest of the championship to Roberto Merazwho suffered a torn ligament during the Matchday 3 match against Rayados de Monterrey. The 23-year-old will be out for several months, between seven and nine, so he won’t be taking part in the League Cup.
On the other hand, the captain and defender of the team, Nestor Glassgave his feelings after his last league game before the break in the MX League: “We had that feeling of superiority in the first half, we looked good, we had the ball, it’s difficult with one less man. We are left with bitter sensations”.
On League Cupexpressed: “I like it, it is a good measure to see how we are standing in the Mexican League, we are going to measure ourselves against important teams. Austin is a good team.”.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
defenses: Nestor Vidrio, Facundo Almada, Bryan Colula, Francisco Venegas
midfielders: Jefferson Intriago, Sergio Flores, Andres Montaño
strikers: Alan Medina, Eduard Bello, Luis Amarilla
substitutes: José Madueña, Miguel Sansores, David Colman, Aké Loba, Omar Moreno, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Luis Olivas, Lucas Merolla, Ramiro Árciga
After three disputed days, Bravos made the American’s withdrawal official Alan Soñoraafter one semester. The soccer player has proposals from Argentine soccer.
On the other hand, in the duel of Date 3 against Toluca, Alfredo Talavera he had to leave the game due to a hard blow to the face of his teammate louis rodriguez. Because of this, the goalkeeper suffered a mild concussion and his recovery time will depend on his evolution, so it is unknown how long he will be out of it, so he may not participate in the League Cup.
Goalie: Ramon Pasquel
defenses: Haret Ortega, José García, ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Aldo Cruz
midfielders: Denzell Garcia, Javier Salas, Agustin Urzi, Sebastian Saucedo
strikers: Diego Chavez, Aitor Garcia
substitutes: Gonzalo Pelúa, Ángel Zapata, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Mario Osuna, Amaury Escoto, Diego Campillo, Javier Nevarez, Francisco Reyes, Jan Carmona
Despite the fact that he has shown improvement in his matches, Mazatlan continues with the statistics against remembering his lousy first semester of the year, while juarez the A2023 got off to a great start.
Forecast: Mazatlan 0-2 Juarez
