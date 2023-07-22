#Blue Cross🚂 This is how the groups of the #LeaguesCup2023. La Máquina is located in the South 3 group next to Inter Miami and Atlanta United. The duels will be played in the United States. pic.twitter.com/mKITXWzpOi —Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) January 20, 2023

On the other hand, the captain and defender of the team, Nestor Glassgave his feelings after his last league game before the break in the MX League: “We had that feeling of superiority in the first half, we looked good, we had the ball, it’s difficult with one less man. We are left with bitter sensations”.

On League Cupexpressed: “I like it, it is a good measure to see how we are standing in the Mexican League, we are going to measure ourselves against important teams. Austin is a good team.”.

Roberto Meraz will be out for the remainder of the tournament after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscopathy in his right knee. pic.twitter.com/xu0lwli20M — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 20, 2023

I let you know that we are going to Austin, automatically the Cañoneros. #Snatching ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/Y6hA6LAKYc — Mazatlan FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) July 19, 2023

substitutes: José Madueña, Miguel Sansores, David Colman, Aké Loba, Omar Moreno, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Luis Olivas, Lucas Merolla, Ramiro Árciga

On the other hand, in the duel of Date 3 against Toluca, Alfredo Talavera he had to leave the game due to a hard blow to the face of his teammate louis rodriguez. Because of this, the goalkeeper suffered a mild concussion and his recovery time will depend on his evolution, so it is unknown how long he will be out of it, so he may not participate in the League Cup.

🚨🚑Medical report🚑🚨 Bravos🐎 reported that after having undergone studies, Alfredo Talavera suffered a mild concussion in the match against @TolucaFC 👹. Your recovery time will depend on your evolution.#LigaBBVAMX#FCJuarez pic.twitter.com/uZTYwuWXmJ – Territorio Bravos (@TerritorioBravo) July 17, 2023

substitutes: Gonzalo Pelúa, Ángel Zapata, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Mario Osuna, Amaury Escoto, Diego Campillo, Javier Nevarez, Francisco Reyes, Jan Carmona

Forecast: Mazatlan 0-2 Juarez