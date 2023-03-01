It already seems like #FridayBotanerodancing band, with my 🍺 in hand and some sausages with lemon and sauce. We receive the @Blue Cross in the stadium with the best atmosphere in Mexico and tickets are already available at the Kraken, Plaza Acaya and https://t.co/oRbV8biruX pic.twitter.com/pr9iTpPOWR — Mazatlan FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) February 28, 2023

Third consecutive victory for Cruz Azul. He suffered, but beat Juárez by a minimum in Ricardo Ferretti’s first game on the bench. The Tuca era begins on the right foot. pic.twitter.com/iMfMV8v8jx — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) February 26, 2023

🤑🚨 THE MOST EXPENSIVE MATCH IN ITS HISTORY! Mazatlán lost 30 thousand dollars for losing to Pumas 🥺 🤐 Final heart attack with a disallowed goal for Maza! #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/dp1lVKITjl — CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) February 25, 2023

The businessman’s attitude was criticized by some analysts ESPNas Fernando Palomo and José Luis Sánchez Solá “El Chelis”with the first dedicating a message on his Twitter account criticizing the way he manages his club.

The president of Aztec TVarrogant as always, responded to pigeon from your account: “There are many assholes like this, who, because they are commentators, see themselves as experts, players, technical directors and even team owners… they live by criticizing everything. They don’t know how to do anything, they complain about everything but they eat and support their offspring thanks to owners like me.”.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Mazatlán, in the club’s dressing room: “If you lose, they’re going to give me $30,000 for assholes, I’ll discount it from the payroll. If you win, I’m going to give you $300,000, they’ll distribute it to you.” THERE IS WHO WINS! pic.twitter.com/da4YUZSbny — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) February 25, 2023

Regarding these criticisms, the new sports director, Oscar Perezdefended the two players, explaining that he does not understand why the hatred towards them if they have delivered good accounts and are totally committed to the institution.

“Cata made a mistake, but that’s it, he understood, he learned, but on the field they always give you good scores, they are very regular. The level has always been maintained. I think that part of the fans is a bit unfair. He is a history of Cruz Azul, he has not changed his shirt, from basic forces always dedicated, always professional, Baca not to mention, always providing a good atmosphere to his colleagues, guiding them in the best way ”indicated in an interview with line of 4.

About your new position Rabbit shared: “As a player you are in a bubble, you have the responsibility to deliver good accounts on the field, but here a decision that you do not make well permeates the entire institution. He has a very high degree of responsibility, but we hope that little by little God will enlighten me to make good decisions and help the team “.

Óscar Pérez: “Chuy has held up very well, he is a professional. They help a lot within the group, just like Cata. Today they have that desire to continue playing ” pic.twitter.com/S9cNDEvChP – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) February 23, 2023

Forecast: Mazatlan 0-2 Cruz Azul