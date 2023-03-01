Next Friday, March 3, Cruz Azul visits the Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadium for Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, seeking to continue the good streak after obtaining three consecutive victories.
already with the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti as helmsman, La Máquina achieved an important victory in the Aztec stadium by beating Juarez Braves for the minimum of Uriel Antunawith which, he rose to eleventh place in the table with ten points.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros are still sunk at the bottom of the table with only one unit, after being overcome 1-2 by cougars on Mazatlan soil. The Colombian Nicholas Benedetti opened the actions in favor of the purples, but the Argentines Eduardo “Toto” Salvio and Juan Dinenno They ruined the party.
Date: Friday, March 3
Location: Mazatlan Sinaloa
Stadium: Kraken
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Aztec 7
Online streaming: www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
MAZATLAN: 1 win
BLUE CROSS: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
MAZATLAN: PEPPP
BLUE CROSS: GGGPP
During the past week it was possible to see the president of the team, Ricardo Salinasbetting 30 thousand dollars with the player squad, which he would pay the footballers if they won, but if they lost, they had to pay to pay him, which happened, something that was criticized on social networks, apart from threatening to take the prize in quotes team to Tlaxcala if they were not motivated to win.
The businessman’s attitude was criticized by some analysts ESPNas Fernando Palomo and José Luis Sánchez Solá “El Chelis”with the first dedicating a message on his Twitter account criticizing the way he manages his club.
The president of Aztec TVarrogant as always, responded to pigeon from your account: “There are many assholes like this, who, because they are commentators, see themselves as experts, players, technical directors and even team owners… they live by criticizing everything. They don’t know how to do anything, they complain about everything but they eat and support their offspring thanks to owners like me.”.
Goalie: Nicholas Vikonis
Defenses: Oswaldo Alanis, Facundo Almada, Jorge Padilla, and Francisco Venegas.
Midfielders: Roberto Meraz, Jefferson Intriago, David Colman, Andrés Montaño
Forwards: Nicolás Benedetti, Aké Loba
Banking: Ariel Nahuelpán, Eduardo Bello, Néstor Vidrio, Bryan Colula, Marco Fabián, Miguel Sansores, Efraín Orona, Fernando Illescas, Raúl Sandoval, Ricardo Rodríguez
Despite the fact that the light blue team straightened the path, there are two players who continue to be harshly criticized, which caused the hashtag to become a trend #FueraTuca just in his first game: Julio Cesar Dominguez and raphael bacca.
Regarding these criticisms, the new sports director, Oscar Perezdefended the two players, explaining that he does not understand why the hatred towards them if they have delivered good accounts and are totally committed to the institution.
“Cata made a mistake, but that’s it, he understood, he learned, but on the field they always give you good scores, they are very regular. The level has always been maintained. I think that part of the fans is a bit unfair. He is a history of Cruz Azul, he has not changed his shirt, from basic forces always dedicated, always professional, Baca not to mention, always providing a good atmosphere to his colleagues, guiding them in the best way ”indicated in an interview with line of 4.
About your new position Rabbit shared: “As a player you are in a bubble, you have the responsibility to deliver good accounts on the field, but here a decision that you do not make well permeates the entire institution. He has a very high degree of responsibility, but we hope that little by little God will enlighten me to make good decisions and help the team “.
Goalie: Jesus Crown
Defenses: Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, ‘Cata’ Dominguez
Midfielders: Rafael Baca, Erik Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Augusto Lotti
Banking: Sebastián Jurado, Ramiro Carrera, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Gonzalo Carneiro, Michael Estrada, Iván Morales, Rodrigo Huescas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Alonso Escoboza, Jordan Silva
Mazatlan it is totally sunk despite the change of helmsman. The Argentinian Ruben Omar Romano he must adapt to what they brought him, in addition to the players they lack the hunger to want to transcend, since it shows when seeing their place in the table, remembering that they also took away the victory in their own home. The Tucawho knows all of them, will surely obtain one more victory, since the positive streak has motivated some players from Blue Cross that just a few weeks ago they did not respond with Raul Gutierrez.
Forecast: Mazatlan 0-2 Cruz Azul
