The Cruz Azul team is motivated after having recently achieved a victory, which helped them climb positions to fight for the first places in the general classification. Now, next weekend the faces will be seen against Mazatlán, where they know that a match would help them secure the top positions in the competition.
Here’s the preview with all the details you need to know about the match.
The initial whistle will be next friday april 8at the point of 9:00 p.m.on the field of Mazatlan ‘Kraken’ Stadium.
Blue Cross 0-2 Mazatlan – July 26, 2021
blue crossl 1-0 Mazatlan – March 03, 2021
Mazatlan 2-3 Blue Cross – September 18, 2020
You can enjoy the game through the signal of aztec tvwhile online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/fut-azteca.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Jesus Corona (P) (C);
Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Ignacio Rivero;
Erick Lira, Carlos Rodriguez, Rafael Baca;
Iván Morales, Uriel Antuna and Santiago Giménez.
Possible alignment of Mazatlán FC
Nicholas Vikonis (P);
Carlos Vargas, Néstor Vidrio (C), Oswaldo Alanís, Bryan Colula;
Jefferson Intriago, Roberto Meráz, Eduard Bello, Marco Fabián;
Gonzalo Sosa and Nicolas Bendetti.
This will be a game of opposite poles. On the one hand, Blue Cross seeks to add three to be able to fight for the first places in the general; for his part, Mazatlan is sunk in penultimate place in the competition with 8 units. The Mazatlecos need to win at least 4 games of the remaining 5 to have a chance to sneak into the playoffs at the last minute, something that seems impossible.
Forecast: Mazatlan FC 0-2 Cruz Azul.
