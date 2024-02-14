Next Friday, February 16, Chivas visit to Mazatlan in it El Encanto Stadium for Matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he will look for a fourth consecutive victory to stay close to the zone of Play-In.
The Cañoneros have just achieved their first victory of the semester by winning 2-0 against Atlas on Mazatlan soil thanks to the many Andres Montano and Brian Rubiotaking advantage of the fact that the people from Guadalajara were left with ten elements due to the expulsion of the Peruvian Anderson Santamaria. With this, the purple team reached four units to be twelfth in the table.
On the other hand, Guadalajara remained strong by beating 2-1 Juarez in it Akron Stadium to achieve three victories in a row in the league, without forgetting that counting the CONCACAF Champions League they are four. Those in charge of giving the three points to the Flock were Antonio Briseno and the captain Victor Guzmanwhile Leonardo Sepulveda He made his debut, although after five minutes he saw the red card for a reckless tackle. Chivas is seventh in the table with seven points.
When? Friday, February 16
Where? Mazatlan Sinaloa
Stadium: The charm
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: Aztec 7
streaming: ViX
The Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo He was relieved to be able to overcome the Red and Black, as they had been looking for their first victory for a long time.
“I sincerely believe that the team had already done what was necessary to win in other games, but not complete games like today. We knew that to hook into that group of teams, we have to find consistency and determination to win at home. Today we played a very complete game in defense, we knew how to manage a team that attacks well, that scores many goals, we were playing very well, generating opportunities, obviously the expulsion of Santamaría was important to have more frequency when attacking”said the helmsman.
already about Chivas and what is coming for the club, he added: “We must continue believing in ourselves, in our work, in our team, there is pressure when we win and when we lose, I love working under pressure and I try to channel it in a positive way to learn and use the bad moments to be better”.
Goalie: Ricardo Gutierrez
Defenses: Luis Olivas, Facundo Almada, José Madueña, Jair Díaz
Midfielders: Sergio Flores, Jefferson Intriago, Andrés Montaño
Forwards: Gustavo del Prete, Yoel Bárcenas, Luis Amarilla
Substitutes: Ventura Alvarado, Alonso Escoboza, Eduard Bello, Brian Rubio, Alan Medina, Salvador Rodríguez, Joaquín Esquivel, Stiven Plaza, Ramiro Árciga, Christian García
Prior to this commitment, Guadalajara finished its series against the Forge FC of Canada in the round of 32 of the Concachampionstaking the victory 2-1 (5-2 overall), thanks to the goals of Erick Gutierrez and Jose Castillo.
For this reason, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago He declared that he needs his pupils to get used to winning: “How can they not celebrate a victory, it is normal for the boys to celebrate, each game they deserve their recognition and enjoy it, then we return to work and from that continue growing. You are taking the question to a place that if we win four in a row it will be “The kids can confuse victory with victory. Why do we play, to win is not love, I need them to be used to winning. The hope belongs to the people and ours but we must not be confused, we must continue working in the same way.”.
“I try to ensure that everyone has training intensity and each one earns their place. I told you, one team will start and another may end, most likely I will end another, due to injury, suspension, performance and by decision. “I need everyone and I need that internal competition that serves to raise the level among them”El Pintita closed.
Goalie: Raul Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, 'Pollo' Briseño, Alan Mozo, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán, 'Pocho' Guzmán
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Pável Pérez, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Rubén González, Cade Cowell, Yael Padilla, Isaác Brizuela, Jesús Sánchez, Alan Torres, Armando González, José Castillo, Juan Brigido, Ronaldo Cisneros, Gael García
Mazatlán 2-2 Chivas
