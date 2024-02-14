🎶 Boys bring wine today Mazatlán won 🎶 This is our PRIDE, this is the joy of Carnival. #ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/GKky9MLCGA — Mazatlán FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) February 10, 2024

“I sincerely believe that the team had already done what was necessary to win in other games, but not complete games like today. We knew that to hook into that group of teams, we have to find consistency and determination to win at home. Today we played a very complete game in defense, we knew how to manage a team that attacks well, that scores many goals, we were playing very well, generating opportunities, obviously the expulsion of Santamaría was important to have more frequency when attacking”said the helmsman.

already about Chivas and what is coming for the club, he added: “We must continue believing in ourselves, in our work, in our team, there is pressure when we win and when we lose, I love working under pressure and I try to channel it in a positive way to learn and use the bad moments to be better”.

For this reason, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago He declared that he needs his pupils to get used to winning: “How can they not celebrate a victory, it is normal for the boys to celebrate, each game they deserve their recognition and enjoy it, then we return to work and from that continue growing. You are taking the question to a place that if we win four in a row it will be “The kids can confuse victory with victory. Why do we play, to win is not love, I need them to be used to winning. The hope belongs to the people and ours but we must not be confused, we must continue working in the same way.”.

“I try to ensure that everyone has training intensity and each one earns their place. I told you, one team will start and another may end, most likely I will end another, due to injury, suspension, performance and by decision. “I need everyone and I need that internal competition that serves to raise the level among them”El Pintita closed.