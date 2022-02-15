New Objective: Defend the Kraken from the Eagles. February 12 and 13, EXCLUSIVE pre-sale for season ticket holders at the Kraken, Plaza Acaya and https://t.co/vN0UvcXFg5.#Snatching ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/dIGukO8bLd – Mazatlan FC (@MazatlanFC) February 12, 2022

⚓ Mazatlan achieves its first win of the Clausura 2022 They won 2-0 against the Xolos de Tijuana to leave the bottom of the table pic.twitter.com/YxmFrbf9G2 – Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) February 12, 2022

THE BIRD FLED! ? America came from behind and beat Santos to give Solarismo a break? The Eagles hadn’t won for more than three months and got their first Clausura 2022 win ✅ • SAINTS 2-3 AMERICA pic.twitter.com/YcD1o3hYF2 – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) February 13, 2022

What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)

Where? Kraken Stadium

TV broadcast: Aztec TV

Online Streaming: https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ligamx/envivo

During the meeting before Tijuanathe Venezuelan Edward Bello It worried all the Mazatlan fans because he left the exchange after suffering a serious injury.

However, the forward calmed the concerns by showing up for training this Monday, which was confirmed by the club’s social networks with the message ‘All quiet, Eduard Bello’ and a photograph of the attacker.

At the start of the semester, the azulcremas have been absent from different commitments due to injuries, one of them being Jorge Sanchezwho injured his knee ligament with the Mexican teamso it was expected to be out of business for a month.

However, the winger has already returned to training after 17 days of rehabilitation, so the Daily Record He indicated that his return to the courts could be sooner than expected.

Jorge Sánchez working alongside the team. ✔️? pic.twitter.com/ODCBZPzfSE — Hangover Americanist (@ResacaAmerica) February 15, 2022

America (3-4-2-1): William Ochoa; Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Mere; Mauro Lainez, Santiago Naveda, Salvador Reyes, Richard Sanchez; Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo; Henry Martin.

America did a good job against Santos Lagunabut it cannot be forgotten that they are the last place in the table and even so it was difficult for them to overcome, so it will not be an easy match.

If they play as they did last night, both teams can present an attractive duel with two-way arrivals, to end everything in a draw.

Forecast: Mazatlan 2-2 America