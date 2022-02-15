This Wednesday, February 16 at the Kraken Stadium, Mazatlan and America will play their duel pending Day 2 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, where the locals start with three units and the visitors with four. The arbitration will be in charge of Jorge Perez Duran.
In the past Matchday 5, the Cañoneros managed to defeat 2-0 Xolos in Mazatlan territory with annotations from the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti Y Roberto Merazto give peace of mind to the Spanish project Benat San Jose.
On the other hand, the Eagles visited Santos Laguna in a duel of basemen, coming back 2-3 to add their first win of the semester. The Paraguayan Bruno Valdez He sent the ball into his own goal to put the Laguneros up, however, the Chilean Diego Valdes He appeared to make it 1-1. Later, the Brazilian Mateus Doria returned the advantage to the Warriors, but savior kings Y Valdez They sentenced the final score.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Wednesday, February 16
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Kraken Stadium
TV broadcast: Aztec TV
Online Streaming: https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ligamx/envivo
MAZATLAN
During the meeting before Tijuanathe Venezuelan Edward Bello It worried all the Mazatlan fans because he left the exchange after suffering a serious injury.
However, the forward calmed the concerns by showing up for training this Monday, which was confirmed by the club’s social networks with the message ‘All quiet, Eduard Bello’ and a photograph of the attacker.
AMERICA
At the start of the semester, the azulcremas have been absent from different commitments due to injuries, one of them being Jorge Sanchezwho injured his knee ligament with the Mexican teamso it was expected to be out of business for a month.
However, the winger has already returned to training after 17 days of rehabilitation, so the Daily Record He indicated that his return to the courts could be sooner than expected.
Mazatlan (4-2-3-1): Nicholas Vikonis; Ygor Nogueira, Nestor Vidrio, Jorge Padilla, Nico Díaz; Marco Fabian, Jefferson Intriago; Nico Benedetti, Ivan Moreno, Eduard Bello; Gonzalo Sosa.
America (3-4-2-1): William Ochoa; Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Mere; Mauro Lainez, Santiago Naveda, Salvador Reyes, Richard Sanchez; Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo; Henry Martin.
Mazatlan he was finally able to win and he did it in a great way against Xolosplaying a dynamic game with greater understanding, so it will be a strong rival, especially at home.
America did a good job against Santos Lagunabut it cannot be forgotten that they are the last place in the table and even so it was difficult for them to overcome, so it will not be an easy match.
If they play as they did last night, both teams can present an attractive duel with two-way arrivals, to end everything in a draw.
Forecast: Mazatlan 2-2 America
