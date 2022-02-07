This Sunday at University StadiumTigres defeated a combative 4-3 Mazatlan with a double of John Paul Vigonin a duel corresponding to Day 4 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX.
For this meeting, Michael Herrera moved his pieces and made four changes to his starting lineup, removing Louis Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova and the French Florian Thauvin to put the Colombian Luis Quinones, vigon Y Jesus Duenasin addition to the debut of the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky after the drop of Diego Reyes for COVID-19.
Barely at minute 10, the Brazilian Rafael Carioca stole the ball, giving possession to Ownerswho sent a center to the area, where Gignac attended head to vigon to beat the Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicholas Vikonis.
Later, at 23′, Quinones appeared on the left side sending a center that connected with his right leg vigon for the momentary 2-0.
After a first half in which the royals dominated, everything seemed to indicate that the duel would be in calm waters for the locals, however, the dressing room goal appeared at 46′. The Argentinian Guido Pizarro he trusted himself by wanting to send the ball backwards causing the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti will steal the ball to attend Brian Rubio.
Already at 65′, from the edge of the area, The Poet Benedetti would achieve the tie 2-2 with a shot that surpassed the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.
When it seemed that the Cañoneros could cause a surprise, the U knew how to get up and in minute 73, the referee Fernando Hernandez scored a controversial penalty for an alleged foul on the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez. The one in charge of executing from the eleven steps was the French Andre-Pierre Gignac to return the advantage to the university students.
In 77′, Quinones rushed out a throw-in to find Charliewho eluded a defender’s mark, took out the goalkeeper and finally sent the ball into the net to give peace of mind to tigers on the final part of the match, but the Mazatlecos managed to discount with a bit of Miguel Sansores in added time.
After the victory of his team, The lice pointed out that it was they themselves who opened the door for their rivals to equalize, criticizing the lack of attention from their pupils, although they also praised the double of vigon and the internal competition that exists in the workforce.
“In the second half, more than improvement for them, we had two blunders that gave them the chance to draw, but the team has the ability to recover. Today we cannot say that we did things wrong, they did things well, and we have to correct those distracting errors and improve in many arrivals”he exclaimed.
“The internal competition has grown, it had not been up to him to start vigon, but today at the beginning it does quite well; enters (Yeferson) Soteldo and in five minutes it causes two of their players to lose their heads; Owners plays a great game and sets the bar high for Luisenters Charlie and he does it very well; Igor, well, you have to get to know your peers. The problem is for me and it will be a very nice problem.”he added.
On the other hand, the technician Mazatlanthe Spanish Benat San Josecouldn’t help but talk about refereeing, as the whistlers have hit his team hard since he took over.
“Without a doubt, the penalty kick marked the game, we made an impressive effort, coming back from two goals is very difficult on this pitch, we wanted to improve our performance on the visit and when we tied and we were better, the penalty kick came, which in our opinion is not penalty, nor have they checked it in the VAR; three days, three penalties for us is a punishment that would be very difficult for any team in the world to be able to get points that way”ended.
