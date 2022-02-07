Barely at minute 10, the Brazilian Rafael Carioca stole the ball, giving possession to Ownerswho sent a center to the area, where Gignac attended head to vigon to beat the Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicholas Vikonis.

After a first half in which the royals dominated, everything seemed to indicate that the duel would be in calm waters for the locals, however, the dressing room goal appeared at 46′. The Argentinian Guido Pizarro he trusted himself by wanting to send the ball backwards causing the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti will steal the ball to attend Brian Rubio.

When it seemed that the Cañoneros could cause a surprise, the U knew how to get up and in minute 73, the referee Fernando Hernandez scored a controversial penalty for an alleged foul on the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez. The one in charge of executing from the eleven steps was the French Andre-Pierre Gignac to return the advantage to the university students.

“In the second half, more than improvement for them, we had two blunders that gave them the chance to draw, but the team has the ability to recover. Today we cannot say that we did things wrong, they did things well, and we have to correct those distracting errors and improve in many arrivals”he exclaimed.

On the other hand, the technician Mazatlanthe Spanish Benat San Josecouldn’t help but talk about refereeing, as the whistlers have hit his team hard since he took over.