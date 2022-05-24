Acapulco Gro.- Mazatlan It is a destination that is in fashion internationally, for this reason, it is one of the most visited stands by tourist promoters, chambers and companies, during the development of the Tourist Market of Acapulco in its 46th edition. The tourism promotion carried out by Chemist Benitez has aroused the interest of other destinations and international companies, which is reflected in his visits to the Mazatlan pavilion.

On the second day of the tourist event, he highlighted the work carried out by Chemist Benitez with his entourage of officials who accompany him to the tourist event, and is already reflected in the signing of the agreement made with the Mexican Association of City Travel Agencies of Mexico that is called “AMAV CDMX” to strengthen the promotion and marketing of the port.

The Secretary of Sedectur, Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas, reiterated that it is the first time that Mazatlan has its own pavilion, coupled with the recent launch of the MZT brand, which has caught the attention of executives from national and foreign airlines, such as Aeroméxico, with which a productive work meeting was held and translates into greater connectivity for the port. Volaris and Viva Aerobus visits, among others, are scheduled for tomorrow.

Mazatlan has already reached an agreement on promotion with the Mixed Fund for Tourism Promotion of Mexico City that will allow coordination, concentration and cooperation mechanisms to be carried out that benefit the tourism promotion and dissemination of both cities. In addition, it signed another agreement with the Concanaco Servytur to carry out coordination, concentration and cooperation mechanisms.

The Director of the Tourist Attention and Protection Center, Astrid Macías Fregoso, mentioned that Chemist Benitez made the Mztourist App available to all tourist destinations in Mexico, the license for use was donated to the municipality of Acapulco Guerrero, conserving the MZT as a badge of the port of origin and will be a great digital tool that will greatly benefit them in terms of tourism.