The Mazatlán team has already been in the Liga MX for a couple of years. After Monarcas Morelia disappeared and became the Mazatlan team, the Pacific team generated enormous expectations due to the way in which it reached the local tournament. However, his sporting performance has not gone hand in hand with it, since the club has not been able to reach a single league and little by little it becomes one of the beatable clubs as a procedure.
Now the team that is under the control of the Salinas Pliego family is looking for a revenge in 2023 and that is why they are looking to put together a very competitive squad, signing quality soccer players and that is why, in the following days, the Mazatlan team could announce a couple of reinforcements with an offensive contribution that could give another profile to the institution.
MedioTiempo reports that the Pacific team is close to reaching an agreement with América to permanently sign Nicolás Benedetti, who played on loan last semester for the team and will now become its star permanently. In addition, the Mazatlecos could hit the table because they are close to signing Abel Hernández, a former Atlético de San Luis striker who is a free agent and was linked to teams like Cruz Azul and América, however, it would be Mazatlán who would add an outstanding striker to his project, something that was not seen coming.
#Mazatlán #prepares #stellar #reinforcements
Leave a Reply