Mazatlán.- If you plan to go to the crystal gazebo, located in MazatlanSinaloa, Mexico, these data will help you, and if you have already visited it, you will be able to confirm if the words of a user are real, by revealing what they supposedly “no one tells you”one of the most beautiful tourist places in Mexico.

Mirador de Cristal in La Perla del Pacífico, named for its landing site for boats, beautiful beaches and wonderful destinations, including the location in the Faro Mazatlán Natural Park, where many go to take a panoramic photo.

El Mirador de Cristal, open to the general public, from Monday to Sunday with hours on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

One of her visitors was Isabella, who through her account ‘@_isabella.bb’, revealed little-known facts about the attractiveness of Mazatlán, by attending a family vacation, full of adventures.

“What nobody tells you when you go to the Mirador de Cristian in Mazatlán”, indicated the creator of the content, where she showed images of moments that all the members of the family lived together.

During the clip that went viral, the woman showed the stairs and the break that was given since, “You climb 1.3 millimeters and 333 steps, you almost say hello to San Pedro.”

At 157 meters above sea level, you will find the famous Crystal Bridge viewpoint, but to do so, you must hike for more than 20 minutes as you have to go up, between curves.

To go up, you have to queue depending on the tourists or residents who want to take a photo, because only 15 people can go up to the viewpoint simultaneously.

With a smile on her face and her entire family, she pointed out, “They ask you to take off your shoes to enter the viewpoint, you only have 5 minutes to take your photo.”

But, faced with exhaustion, the girl stood out, “in the end… it’s worth it”thus showing photographs that each member took with a magnificent background of the sea.