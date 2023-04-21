TO Mazatlan it lacks order, not only in what is related to the subject roadsince its roads are insufficient, but also in the uncontrolled growth that the city has had in the last eight years, and that is not mentioned by an inexperienced person, but by the architect Sara Topelson, the first woman in the country to win the distinction as Architect of the Year, and an expert in urban planning issues.

When visiting the port to be part of the Architects Congress organized to celebrate 53 years as a union in the municipality, the specialist recommended that everything can improve if there is a work by zones and promotes vertical housing of no more than six levels, in addition to attending to the drainage.

The expert has left a good job, since this suggestion would join a long list of proposals to make the port a better place to live.

