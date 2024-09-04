A video is circulating on the Internet that is going viral and causing anger among those who watch it, because in the images you can see how members of the Puerta Sinaloense band ‘they have fun’ with an elderly gentleman, They throw a rope at him and he falls to the ground. After harsh comments were made against them, they came forward, offered apologies, and one of their members said he was resigning out of shame.

Repentant for their actions, the members of the Puerta Sinaloense gang have come forward and in a video they posted on their social networks they mention that they met the man while they were working, they also spent time with him, but the game got out of control.

“I am Ezequiel Osuna, they call me ‘El Cheke’“I’m the one who threw the rope to the man who fell. I thought he had taken the rope away… I apologize to the people who say it was wrong, and also to the man who was attacked… and yes, it was wrong,” says the musician.

The unfortunate event would have occurred days ago in a public place in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, where the members of the Puerta Sinaloense band.

“If there is something we can do for the man, if he is hurt, we will be there to gladly support him…”, explains another member of the Mazatlan group.

“An apology for the events. “We were living with the man, things didn’t go as we expected, we were getting along with him, dancing, playing. Today I stop belonging to the Puerta Sinaloense band,” adds Ezequiel Osuna, ‘El Cheke’, in the video they share on their social networks.

On Facebook, musicians write on their page Official Sinaloa Gate Band They spent several hours searching for the man in different places in the Golden Zone, but they did not find him: “Tomorrow we will go looking for him again to clarify any doubts. For now we are still trying to do what is in our hands. We only ask that you do not despair. Thank you very much.”