Mazatlán.- An agent of the Mazatlán Municipal Police became a hero on Saturday night after stopping the advance of a reverse driving pneumonia on Paseo Tres Islas, in Cerro de la Nevería.

Two adult men accompanied by a young woman were traveling in the public service vehicle. woman carrying her baby.

Tourists from the state of Jalisco He had requested the services of the pneumonia driver, who, when traveling through the slope that is in that area, the unit allegedly registered a mechanical failure and stopped moving forward.

Without control, the pneumonia circulated in reverse in a zig zag pattern, causing panic among the passengers. According to people who witnessed the terrifying scene, the man was about to jump out of the vehicle with the baby in his arms to try to save his life.

For his fortune or by chance of fate, at that moment a patrol car was descending that is in charge of maintaining order on the hill, which is very visited at night by tourists to take a souvenir photo for its wonderful views.

They say that the municipal police officer, who was identified by the last name of Patiño, wasted no time and he jumped off the motorcycle as if it were a movie scene and literally got pneumonia. With all his strength he managed to stop the advance in reverse, thereby saving the life of a family who minutes before were enjoying a night walk in Mazatlan.

People who at that time were going up the hill in their vehicles to reach the viewpoint area got out and supported the uniformed officer. Together they prevented the eve of the Holy Week be dyed red.

The information that was collected indicates that the family from Jalisco extended their gratitude to the Patiño police officer, with whom several photographs were taken to preserve the memory of the uniformed man who prevented his vacation from becoming a tragedy.