Mazatlán FC is a team that has not had a good performance in the First Division of Mexico since its presentation at the Apertura 2020, after two years there is little to salvage from this team and there have been a large number of soccer players who have passed through the club briefly or temporarily, many of them reinforcements that only come on loan for a maximum of one year.
One of them is precisely the Colombian attacker Nicholas Benedettia player who belongs to Club América and who could not stand out in the azulcrema team, now, with the Águilas having no plans for him, they hope to be able to accommodate him in some other club and what better than in the purple team where he has spent the last year and it could have been one of the few players who have shown off.
According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe Mazatlan team has made the first offer for the South American, it would be 4.5 million dollars for a percentage of the letter, since the footballer’s letter would be valued at 5.5 million dollars.
In this way, the purple team awaits the response of the cream-blue team to be able to integrate the player into the preseason. It should be noted that so far, it is the only offer that the Eagles have received.
A few days ago there was talk that Tijuana and Atlas would have sought the Colombian as a loan, but Coapa would have rejected the offers.
