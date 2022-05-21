Mazatlan Sinaloa.- The Pearl of the Pacific occupies the third place within the 10 municipalities of Mexico, where they least perceive economic crisisas a problem, revealed the company Tresearch International, which conducts monthly research on the 120 most important municipalities in Mexico, on public affairs and issues, products and brands, combining methodologies to innovate and understand public opinion.

The study carried out by specialists, during the month of May, places the municipality of Cajeme, Sonora in first place, Uruapan, Michoacán in second place and Mazatlan Sinaloa thirdly, because the Municipal Government headed by Mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres has prioritized works and programs for the benefit of the population.

We recommend you read:

The current Municipal Administration has managed to reduce poverty problems and lags in different areas of Mazatlan with the actions carried out that include public works and support schemes for the most vulnerable population.