Just a year ago, the eLiga MX it had started as an alternative to the pandemic. However, it seems that now more than an option, this could be an alternative to the Mexican soccer league. In its new edition, they will now be able to hire esports professionals to join Mexican teams. And the Mazatlan FC was the only one of them to add two women to his ranks: Gucciha and Viko Rojo. Two Mexican professional gamers and streamers who together with their team will fight for the national title.

The team that is champion of the eLiga MX will reach the North America Playoffs which in turn could mean a ticket in the FIFA eWorld Cup. Namely, Mexico could get to be crowned world soccer champion or, at least, as a club of the Mazatlan FC. But, you may not know who the new players on the team are, so here we present them to you.

Gucciha and Viko Rojo, the new scavengers of Mazatlán FC

Gucciha is a professional gamer of the team Chemical Quarks, which specializes in games like League of Legends and FIFA. Besides that, she is an official streamer of Smash factor, the official organization of Smash bros bigger than Mexico. In fact, as a gamer of Smash, one of his favorite characters is Kirby with whom he has made incredible backs. Who we will probably see in Gamers Unite Mx coming soon.

Currently, it is one of the fastest growing young streames in Mexico with more than 3 thousand followers only in Twitch. So, we are sure that its inclusion in Mazatlan FC will be a key piece in the next tournament of the eLiga Mx. For its part, Viko Red is another gamer who has just become professional in the competitive world, especially for Fornite Y Smash bros. Both women I trust

The women came out to celebrate the inclusion of the only professional female gamers in the eLiga MX

Despite how controversial this news was for the esports world in Mexico, the team of Mazatlan FC came out to welcome them on their social networks to Gucchia and Viko Rojo to the team. This, to the surprise of many people, had a positive reception from the gamers, fans and even by the official cheer of the team. The displays of support and solidarity from other women did not wait. And, this is important when, the environment of video games is usually quite violent and hostile for women.

In fact, the journalist Anna-Michelle Lavandier, mentions that many more girls are likely to play these days, but they don’t see each other identified as gamer. for that same violence that has ended in cases of sexual harassment and online violence, even ending in cases of femicide. So, let’s join these celebrations for the Mazatlan FC and this effort to make video games a safe space for women.

So, from TierraGamer we wish all the success to these two great women gamers.




