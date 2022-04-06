Mexico City.- Mazatlan was one of the tourist destinations that generated the most expectations during the 2022 edition of HVS MexHIC, held yesterday at the Hotel Camino Real Polanco. This is the most important forum in the country, which brings together hotel chains, investors and financial institutions.

Representing the mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, the Secretary of Economic Development, Tourism and Fisheries, Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas, emphasized in the forum the importance of transmitting to the members of the tourism industry how the destination is, the investment opportunities it offers and the interest in attracting more hotel chains:

“We are a destination that last year grew by 16% in tourist arrivals and this year we expect to grow around 20% per year compared to 2021, it is time to attract more tourist offer,” the Secretary commented.

As part of the agenda, meetings were held in coordination with the CIT Sinaloa, with executives from chains such as Accor, IHG, Marriot International, Hyatt, Hilton, among others, who showed interest in the destination, impressed by the changes generated in the infrastructure urban-tourist tourism in recent years, and the recovery that the destination has achieved in both occupancy levels and hotel rates, since the pandemic.