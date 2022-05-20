Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The regenerative medicine with stem cells It is available to everyone and for almost all pathologies. In cosmetology it has gained momentum in the country, highlighted Miguel Ernesto Salcedo Barba, specialist in research in cosmetic and dermocosmetic products.

Together with the Canaco Mazatlán, women entrepreneurs hold this congress that will address the issues on legal aspects and current legal situation of regenerative medicine in Mexico.

Basic and applied research, Use of Technology in medical processes and research, development and application of biotechnological products and medical tourism as a business opportunity, Francisca Cázares, president of the Section of Women Entrepreneurs who, together with Nadia Guzmán Valenzuela, announced the Comprehensive Congress of Regenerative Medicine (CRIMERES) on May 21 and 22, which will be held at a renowned hotel in the golden zone.