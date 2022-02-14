Mexico. Gerardo Castillo is from Mazatlan, he is 26 years old, he sent a video of his audition to the Caliber 50 group because he longs to be its next member and you have already been notified that you are one of the five finalists.

In an interview with DEBATE, Gerardo Castillo, who lives in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, comments that he feels excited because He never imagined that he would be one of the finalists.

“It is a pride to know me among the finalists, It’s something that never crossed my mind because I knew that there were thousands who wanted to be part of the group and it is a real honor for me”, Gerardo expresses happily.

“I was very surprised and I was also moved when they called me from the Caliber 50 office to tell me that they wanted me for a face-to-face casting and I screamed with emotion, it was at midnight,” recalls the musician.

Gerardo, who is a norteño singer, has previously been a member of groups such as Alto Nivel, La Nueva Realeza and Impacto Sinaloense, points out that admires Caliber 50 because for many years it has stood out and is considered the best currently within northern music in the Mexican regional.

In addition, the young man considers that is ready to join Caliber 50 and give the best of itself, since it is backed by years of work.

“I learned music when I was 16 years old in high school, my friend Ramón taught me to play the guitar, but I became a musician in the streets, in seafood restaurants, in restaurants, I have fought from below.”

Impacto Sinaloense, the last group in which Gerardo was as a musician and singer, taught Gerardo a lot in terms of how to manage a large group. on stages, tours and discipline, share too.

Gerardo considers himself a norteño singer and points out that if he became part of Caliber 50, It would be a dream come true for him and it would make him very happy.

“It’s a group that has excelled in many years, it goes from success to success and has always been at the top, that’s why I admire it and for me it’s the best and being part of it would be a pride.”

Castillo also mentions that in his childhood he showed his taste and talent as a singer, since he sang at family parties since he was 7 years old, then in his teens he was part of several reality shows in Mazatlan and learned a lot.