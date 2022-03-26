Sinaloa.- Uncertainty is what is lived in the fishing sector after the start of the ban. The fishermen of Mazatlan have to Change jobs to survive.

Difficulty

Pedro Gómez mentioned that some do not know how to carry out any other activity than fishing and there is difficulty in bringing sustenance to their home. Others migrate to other jobs, such as construction and hospitality.

“The fishing activity is over. It didn’t go well for us and we’re out of a job, we have to find another one, but there are people who don’t know how to do anything else. I’d better go back to my land, back in Angostura,” said Pedro Gómez.

the jobs

In a tour of the Bonfil Park it was possible to observe that the men of the sea they carry out the last works, dismantle and clean their respective ship.

The fishermen will be paid until the vehicle in which they went out to catch fish is completely dismantled.

No accumulation of garbage could be seen on the dock compared to other years, where hills of bags and boxes were formed with waste such as oils, food scraps, among others.

The fishermen commented that they have not felt the support of the authoritiesdespite the fact that they voted for the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who promised to support the sector.

“The president of the republic has left us bad. They think that if they help fishing they help the rich. He does not know that thousands of families live thanks to this. I hope he reconsiders, because if it goes well for the shipowners, it goes well for us”, said the fisherman.

the warrant

They urge the federal government to grant the diesel subsidy in the next season as they seek to recover from the crisis they have had since 2019. They trust that resources will be allocated, because in this way that source of employment would be reactivated. Due to lack of support, hundreds of ships did not go out to capture.

The Data

Crisis

The catching season was not profitable for fishing. this sector has been going through a crisis for three years. The lack of support is another factor that has caused more concern among fishermen.

To understand…

The Temporary Employment program is urgent

Another request by the fishermen is the Temporary Employment program.

Especially in these dates that the ban ended, because the men of the sea will be left without a source of income.

They recalled that in previous years this program was implemented to support families that depended on fishing.