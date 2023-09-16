Mazatlán FC vs Cruz Azul

Summoned

Previous

Welcome to Minute by minute of the Mazatlan FC vs Blue Cross, a match that officially opens Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. This confrontation puts two teams face to face that have not started the tournament in the best way. Mazatlán, despite having 6 points, cannot get out of the bottom zone and what can we say about Cruz Azul, which is in 16th position with just 4 units.

This match will possibly represent the rebirth of one of the two. Whoever wins will make a significant leap in the table, of course waiting for the rest of the results of Matchday 8. Historically Blue Cross has the advantage facing Mazatlán with 3 victories to 2 for the Cañoneros.

The game actions will start at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico), 18:00 pm (Sinaloa Time). And it can be seen completely live on the signal TV Azteca and VIX, as well as follow the Minute by Minute through the Debate portal.