Mazatlán FC vs Cruz Azul
Welcome to Minute by minute of the Mazatlan FC vs Blue Cross, a match that officially opens Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. This confrontation puts two teams face to face that have not started the tournament in the best way. Mazatlán, despite having 6 points, cannot get out of the bottom zone and what can we say about Cruz Azul, which is in 16th position with just 4 units.
This match will possibly represent the rebirth of one of the two. Whoever wins will make a significant leap in the table, of course waiting for the rest of the results of Matchday 8. Historically Blue Cross has the advantage facing Mazatlán with 3 victories to 2 for the Cañoneros.
The game actions will start at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico), 18:00 pm (Sinaloa Time). And it can be seen completely live on the signal TV Azteca and VIX, as well as follow the Minute by Minute through the Debate portal.
Graduated from the Autonomous University of the West with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences. My path in journalism began in August 2019 on the debate.com.mx portal as a Web Reporter in the sports section in which I am in charge of keeping readers informed of the best of national and international sports. I also cover Liga MX matches through the portal with the details of each of them. I am passionate about sports communication, which is where the most emotions can be found. I was also a correspondent for the digital media Zona Brava MX based in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. I had direct contact with them in the Liga de Ascenso MX through the professional team Dorados de Sinaloa. I also have experience in the communication area of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa where I collaborated with the creation of content for the social networks of the same entity. Currently I am preparing more thoroughly in the sports world, I also have experience in voice-over thanks to projects taught in my university development.
