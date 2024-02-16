Mazatlan FC

The Sinaloan team announced the medical report of two players: Ventura Alvarado and José Madueña who had to be substituted due to injury in the last game against Atlas. Now it is confirmed that they have a muscle strain in the femoral biceps of their right leg and will not be able to be part of the Matchday 7 duel and several other duels in the MX League.

Welcome to Minute by minute of the meeting between Mazatlan FC and Chivas, corresponding match of Matchday 7 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. On this occasion, two teams that live different realities seek a common goal: to add 3 gold points for their important plans for the season.

Mazatlán FC comes from a victory against Atlas just a week ago, now on the field of the El Encanto stadium they will seek to improve their streak. They are currently in 12th place with 1 win, 1 draw and 4 losses for a total of 4 units. They are out of Play In, so a victory would give them a lot of life.

For your part Chivas It is located in position 7 in the General League with 11 points, these products of 3 wins in a row, 2 draws and 1 defeat. El Rebaño also has a couple more wins in the Concachampions, a situation that places them as wide favorites for this series.

The actions of this match are scheduled to be played this Friday February 16 o'clock 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) 20:00 pm (Sinaloa).