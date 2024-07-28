Massachusetts. Mazatlán FC got off to a bad start in the Leagues Cup, after falling 0-1 against the New England Revolution, at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

A goal from Jack Panayotouthe Boston team came away with points in their debut in the Leagues Cup.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Actions

The gunnery team started the first half with intensity, and was even able to finish a couple of plays on the rival goal with attempts to Luis Amarilla and Joshua Colman.

As the minutes passed, the home team gradually moved forward and tried to score on Hugo González’s goal, although without much clarity. This is how the first 30 minutes of the match went by, without many options to break the tie.

With no further action on the goals in the final stretch, the minutes slipped away, although the Cañoneros did not lose order in the lower half.

Already in the 45th minute, the clearest chance of the first half came, with a good incorporation into the offensive of Brandon Bye on the right sideto then send a cross to the area where Thomas McNamara headed wide to make it 0-0 before the break.

Second time

For the second half, the home team was a little more encouraged to go forward, although without as much clarity at the start, Mazatlán continued to wait in an orderly manner to find the ball and find the moment to look for the rival goal.

It was in the 69th minute when the first goal for the home team came.Emmanuel Boateng who came on in the second half, stole the ball and gave space down the left flank. He passed to Matt Posler, who made a good diagonal pass that he couldn’t cut off. Hugo González and Jack Panayotou arrived to score.

After the goal against them, the Gunners were unable to generate much on offense.