Mazatlán.- After fall 1-2 against Rayados de Monterrey On the last day, the Mazatlán FC team will play again in the northern sultana, when they will face each other against the Tigres de la UANL, in a duel on matchday 12 of Clausura 2024.

The Cañoneros know of the need to score points, as it is one of their last opportunities to continue in their fight to reach play-in positions.

Mazatlán already knows what it is to beat the felinesin the Clausura 2023 tournament, where they were beaten 2-1while in 2020 they also defeated Tigres at the Universitario, when the Cañoneros were led by Tomás Boy.

The purple team showed a good face in the game of the previous date, because despite the defeat against the Rayados, They had a good performance, with several arrivals at the rival goal.

The Morados have had an unfortunate tournament in terms of injuries, but they hope to continue showing good team play, already with the addition of Josué Colman who has shown good actions on the field of play, especially in the duel against the Rayados.

Mazatlán added to its list of casualties due to injury the holding midfielder Jefferson Intriago who has been one of the most regular elements throughout the tournament, playing the most minutes, Given his loss, Sergio Flores is shaping up to remain the starter.

Tigres has not been able to show its best version in the last games, last day they lost 0-2 against América, as a visitor at the Azteca stadium.