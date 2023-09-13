Mazatlán.- They couldn’t take it anymore, the Women’s team Mazatlán FC announced in a statement the dismissal of coach Miguel Ángel Razoafter 10 dates in Apertura 2023.

The Cañoneras have no points in the tournament, where in 10 games played they only know defeats.

The gun team prepares to compete in home this Sunday to the FC Juárez team.

The basic strength trainer Alonso Madrigal, will take the reins of the ClubMadrigal has already been interim for the Cañoneras last tournament.