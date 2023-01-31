Mazatlan.- Mazatlán FC Femenil continues with its bad start in the Clausura 2023and on this date four fell by a 3-1 win against Cruz Azul on the Kraken field.

Las Moradas continue to suffer deep down, with clear concentration errors when it comes to scoring, and it is also difficult for them to generate offense when they have possession of the ball.

Actions

After a closed start, Mazatlán tried to withdraw from the attacks by Cruz Azul.

The visit had the first opportunity to go to the front at minute 15, in a shipment from the sector on the right at the head of the Venezuelan María Peraza, the same one that allowed her to open the scoring with 1-0, by beating Jennifer Amaro.

The Cañoneras could not at home-Jorge Osuna

The locals tried approaching the rival goal through Cristina Torres, that with dangerous plays he could disturb the celestial goal.

In addition, Yuliana Mora and Magaly Cortés fought against the rival defense, but without many spaces to define.

The machine increased the advantage after minute 35, Karen Hernández fouled Renata Huerta, where the whistler Jorge Carlos Ortiz signaled the maximum penalty, from 11 steps Daniela Monroy charged in a good way, to put the second in front of the Cañoneras.

For the second time, Cruz Azul continued to dominate when Ana Huerta, He anticipated the mark and managed to deflect at the first post to score the third, with a toe touch.

Jesús Padrón made movements on the end, seeking greater offensive power.

The local team looked for spaces in front with Karen Maprigat and Paola Selvas who tried until the end.

Anahí Rentería put her face out for the housewhen at 85′ he entered the area and cut the mark with his right leg to later define with his left foot, with an impact from the inside and hit the post for 3-1.

bad start

Mazatlán already has four defeats in the same number of games and the last place with a difference of minus 20 goals against, Cruz Azul reached eight units and the eighth place in the general table after four games.