Zapopan.- The Gunboats suffered a rout of 5-0 against Guadalajara Femenil, in a duel on date 12 of the Liga MX Femenil.

With thisthere are already 12 games played and 12 lost for the Gunboatswhich continue to increase the number of matches without wins in Liga MX, since the last tournament.

Actions

It was just four minutes in, when Guadalajara took control of the match,

She was the former Mazatlán FC player,

Casandra Montero was the one who scored after a ball from Damaris Godínez to the second post.

Near the end of the first 45 minutes, The local team once again demonstrated its dominance and made it 2-0, when Alicia Cervantes beat Jennifer Amaro a filtered pass from Kristal Soto.

For the complementary part, the rest of the “Sacred Flock” would come, with the 3-0 just after the resumption of actions again through Cervantes who remains inspired in front of the rival goal.

It was a play with several touches from the bottom, finally a shot came from outside the area that Claudia Lozoya managed to deflect, but the rebound was right in the area where Alicia Cervantes only arrived to push and score.

The victory arrived

The 4-0 was signed at 63′, with a good play started by Carolina Jaramillo, who gave it to Alicia Cervantes and she in turn gave it to Adriana Iturbide who hit with her instep and left foot to score.

Around the 93rd minute, already in the aggregate, the Rojiblancas put the icing on the cake, against a Mazatlán that once again did not even put their hands in it.

Casandra Montero stole a ball in the middle and then set up the play for Gabriela Valenzuela who crossed into the area from the right lane. for Vanessa González to score with a good header to make it 5-0.

This result keeps the Moradas at the bottom of the table with already 39 goals received and only 5 in favorwith a negative balance of -34.

The following commitment Mazatlán is on Friday, October 6 in the lands of Guadalajara when it faces the Atlas, looking for their first points and victory in the 2023 Apertura tournament.