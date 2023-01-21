Mazatlán FC appeared before his people in the Kraken without lucksince it fell defeated 2-1 by Santos Laguna, and they already add six consecutive matches without knowing the victory between the last tournament and the Clausura 2023.

The match

The Cañoneros came out with everything from the beginning and the great figure of Carlos Acevedo Do not be late. The Santos goalkeeper took a header from Ariel Nahuelpán point blank in the 8th minutethen a shot by Yoel Bárcenas on the line, and shortly before, Aké Loba smashed a shot off the visiting crossbar.

Santos had the first danger in minute 23′, when Javier Correa took advantage of a carambola, but Daniel Gutierrez avoided the goal

The Laguneros kept insisting, and at 35′, Juan Brunetta took advantage of a filtered pass from Harold Preciadofaced in front of gutierrez and crossed the ball for the 1-0 that gave Santos Laguna the lead at halftime.

Second time

The second part started like the first, with a clear opportunity for Mazatlán FC with Nico Benedettiwhich stopped again Acevedo.

In minute 62′, a successful combination between Barcenas and Benedetti allowed the ’10’ gunboat to send a cross to Nahuelpanwho finished off a powerful header that beat Acevedo’s guard and slipped into the nets for the 1-1 in the match and joy of the fans in the Kraken.

Santos went on the attack, and at 78′, López sent a great cross from the right that Harold Preciado he did not forgive and with his head certified the second of La Laguna.

In the end, the Cañoneros could not find an equalizer and suffered their second loss at 2-1.

We recommend you read:

what’s coming

Mazatlán must travel to Mexico City to visit Americawhile Santos will be a visitor again, now against Atlas.