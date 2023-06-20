Mazatlan.- Mazatlán FC continues to work on its preseason towards Apertura 2023. The Cañoneros have had intense weeks of physical work with a view to its debut at the end of June.

Ismael Rescalvo’s team already He is working with six of his reinforcements for the next semester and is waiting for a couple more that would arrive in the next few days.

Reinforcement

Hugo González, José Madueña, Luis Amarilla, Alan Medina, Luis Olivas and Jair Díaz, They are the elements that are training under the orders of the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo, who will take advantage of these days and the following friendly matches to observe the majority of his squad, including the youth players, who are looking to earn a place in the first team.

what’s coming

The Mazatlan team will have two preparation games this week to close their friendlies before the tournament, tomorrow they will play against Club Xolos de Tijuana, while next Saturday they will face the Dorados de Sinaloa teamIt is expected that they will be a four-part match of 30 minutes each in order to appreciate the majority of the first team players.

Mazatlán could not in its last test, where it fell last Saturday 5-3 against Santos Laguna, in a match held at the Kraken stadium behind closed doors, and where Nicolás Benedetti, Josué Colman and Raúl Camacho scored the team’s goalseither.

In total, the Purples have six new players and the arrival of one or two more reinforcements is expected to complete the squad for the following semester.

Lucas Merolla who will reinforce the club, It would take one of the foreign places that is available and one more player not trained in Mexico could still arrive, an option that the board is currently evaluating.

The Argentine will arrive at the port at the beginning of July, as he currently still has a contract with Huracán and an agreement has not been reached to terminate his relationship with the team from his country.

For now, it is expected that the gunboats will not have any more casualties for the next tournament.