A duel of arrivals, intensity, but without goals, was the one that starred Mazatlan FC and dorados of sinaloain the Kraken, in what was the closing of the preseason for the Purples towards the Opening 2023.

Mazatlán started with a base similar to the one that ended last tournament.

Hugo González, at the door; Bryan Colula, Néstor Vidrio, Facundo Almada and Jair Díaz, in defense; Jefferson Intriago and Andrés Montaño, in the middle; Alan Medina and Eduard Bello, on the sides, as well as Nicolás Benedetti, like 10 and Luis Amarilla up front.

Nicholas Benedetti and Andres Montano they teamed up to complete the first shot on goal of the match for the home team. Dorados did not withdraw in the first minutes and competed to have possession of the ball, but without being able to get close to Hugo González’s goal with any danger.

Around minute 20, Mazatlán had a clear one with a good overflow eduard bello for the arrival of Nicolás Benedetti, who finished sweeping centimeters from the door, but left the ball on the post. Mazatlán closed the first half, with several arrivals on the door of Víctor Mendoza, especially centers but the goal did not fall.

Benedetti near Mazatlán FC’s goal | Photo: Jorge Osuna/Debate

For the start of the second half, Dorados made several adjustments, while Mazatlán started with the same 11 as the first half.

The home team kept trying in the second half, Allan Medina and Nicolás Benedetti, complemented each other well inside the area, to create danger. For his part, Luis Amarilla kept trying but the goal did not fall. Ismael Rescalvo moved his pieces in the second half, in search of the goal.

Joshua Colman entered instead of Alan Medina, Roberto Meraz, by Andrés Montaño and José Madueña instead of Bryan Colula. Dorados remained orderly at the back, while Víctor Mendoza did his best to keep his goal clean.

Cañoneros and the Gran Prez do not hurt each other at the end of their preseason | Photo: Jorge Osuna/Debate

About the end of the game he gave the debut as a gunboat of Luis Olivas and also the entry of youth squad player Ramiro Árciga, who is experiencing his first opportunity with the senior team of the Cañoneros.

Josué Colmán had the clearest one for those from Navío, when he finished off a cross from Árciga to the far post and left the ball on the post, to drown out the goal cry, already around 90′ into the game. Now, both teams will continue with the final stretch of their preparation. Mazatlán debuts at home against Pachucathe following Friday, June 30, at 8:00 p.m.