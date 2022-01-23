Sinaloa.- Environmentalists of Mazatlan encourage families to sterilize pets for mitigate proliferation of animals in street condition.

The option

The former director of Ecology Loúrdes San Juan Gallardo asserted that in the experience she had as an official, the origin of this problem is the owners of the animalsboth cats and dogs. He recommended that families research the type of dog or cat they are bringing home.

“It is common to see people who still do not get used to the idea of ​​sterilizing their pets for a false belief about what it has to have a litter, it has to be a mother or I want to have a puppy or sell it. Unfortunately, these little animals fall into the wrong hands, that is the reality, and they end up on the street, also abandoned,” said San Juan.

Possible solution

The possible solution, according to the environmentalist, is that the Ministry of Health implement vaccination and sterilization campaigns.

He said that there is a little truck, which he does not know if they are in operation, or how many animals are cared for.

He explained that this is a good municipal program that should be supported and multiplied, since a truck is insufficient to serve the neighborhoods. He argued that they should at least have another vehicle.

San Juan Gallardo commented that the problem with this truck is that it only works from Monday to Friday, because there is no staff or a budget.

He stressed that medical personnel are also needed on Saturdays and Sundays, since they are the days when citizens rest and can take their pets.

The animal welfare care center should open its doors and have more staff, according to the former director of Ecology.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 23 on Covid-19

“We have the space, what there isn’t is a budget for that. If you have the tools, people will be encouraged to go take care of their little animals”, expressed San Juan Gallardo.