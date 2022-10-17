Mazatlan.- Deer took the lead in the first inningwith a single by Luis Jiménez, for Fabricio Macías to score.

Randy Romero scored again in the third, on Macias’ sacrifice fly.

For the fourth, Charros managed to turn the score around, and Jonathan Bernal had four hits.

First José Manuel Rodríguez hit a double and produced two, then against Rodolfo Aguilar, Fernando Flores produced the third with a grounder, for Agustín Murillo to score. In the end, Edson García with a double took Manny Rodríguez to the plate for 4-2.

The pleasure of Charros did not last long, because in the bottom of the fourth Venados made three more runs to get ahead in the score. Randy Romero hit the central defender three times, so that Daniel Castro and Leo Germán scored. Later, Romero came to the plate, with a sacrifice fly by Félix Pérez, for 5-4.

For the sixth, Manny Rodríguez hit a solo home run, to tie.

In the bottom of the sixth Mazatlan took advantage, when Leo Germán came to the plate from third, via trickery.

For the eighth, Daniel Castro, who reached base by mistake, managed to reach the plate with an error by the right fielder.

Jonathan Bernal had a three-and-a-third inning outing, scoring four runs, five hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Later, they came to the relay, Rodolfo Aguilar, Ignacio Marrujo, Raúl de los Reyes, Demetrio Gutiérrez, Gerardo Gutiérrez (who came out the winner), Marco Rivas.

For Charros, Horacio Ramírez worked for four innings, with five runs, nine hits, one walk and one strikeout.

The defeat was for Cristian Alvarado in relief work.