With the support of the State Government and the Venados group, the Mazatlán Art Museum is being remodeled, and very soon it will have a new face and more spaces where various artistic and cultural activities can be held.

The director of the Museum of Art, Miguel Ángel Ramírez Jardines, told EL DEBATE that the remodeling work began at the end of January and what is sought is for the museum to enter a new stage, not only in terms of infrastructure, but also be a space where quality projects are carried out.

The Antonio López Sáenz gallery will have many changes to both the ceiling and the floor.

The investment

Ramírez Jardines specified that the total investment in the remodeling project is 5 million pesos, and this was achieved thanks to the support of the State Government, which approved 3 million pesos, as well as the Venados group, which supported with one million pesos. , and a million more was obtained with the Federation.

“What we are looking for is for the Art Museum to enter a new stage, not only in terms of infrastructure, but for it to be a quality project so that we really offer better things. Although I must clarify that it is not that we are doing things wrong, but rather that it is about improving.” The patio of the cultural site will also look different.

New spaces

The director of the Art Museum added that for 16 years, the facility had not undergone any remodeling, so it will be a total change. The drains, the patio floor, the electrical system will be repaired and air conditioners will be purchased. He added that with the remodeling there will also be other changes, such as the audiovisual room, which will be called Ricardo Urquijo, and the room that is on the top floor will be adapted as a music room for the Paseo del Centenario Children's Symphony Orchestra, which will be will be called Faustino López, in honor of the creator of the Sinaloa Anthem.

On the first floor of the venue, where Codesin and Implan were located, will be the specific area for the Children's Symphony Orchestra and the choir, which will be divided into several rooms for student rehearsals. He added that they are asking the municipal government for a permanent permit to use the Venustiano Carranza square, located in front of the museum, as it could be used for various activities.