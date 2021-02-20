The municipality of Mazarrón will host the filming of the new RTVE series that will narrate, in the key of a thriller, the adventures of a military unit transferred to Equatorial Guinea for a peace mission. Its protagonists will be played by Silvia Alonso, Félix Gómez, Martiño Rivas, Alain Hernández, Alfonso Bassave, Will Shephard, Iria del Río and Carlos Serrano.

‘Peace Force’ revolves around the socio-political situation in Equatorial Guinea, which shares a natural border with Cameroon. In fiction, the Spanish contingent has been sent on a peacekeeping mission that ends successfully when they rescue a group of women and girls enslaved by a group of pirates. Unfortunately, problems will not be long in coming. Sergeant Elgueta (Silvia Alonso) will receive a call from her husband, who is sitting at the Bonaki base, First Sergeant Hugo Reyes (Carlos Serrano) apologizing. The call will be cut, and the next day he will appear dead along with a suicide note. Given the strangeness of the situation, Sergeant Elgueta will initiate an investigation to clarify what happened.

The original idea of ​​the new fiction for the national network was born from the mind of Aurora Guerra (‘Acacias 38’). Its production is in charge of the promoter Alea Media (‘Patria’), by Aitor Gabilondo and has the direction of Mar Olid (‘The other look’) and Jorge Saavedra (‘Néboa’). Filming began this week in Madrid and will soon move to Mazarrón, where they will recreate the equatorial jungle and the military base.

The Region has also been the setting for other productions such as ‘Adú’, with 14 nominations for the Goya, among them, for best film.